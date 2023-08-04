PM Shehbaz Sharif calls allies’ meeting to mull over caretaker set-up

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned crucial allies meeting today to deliberate on the caretaker setup, a day after he hinted at dissolving the National Assembly on August 9, ARY News reported on Friday citing sources.

The meeting, which will take place via video link, will be attended by heads of allied parties, including PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will take his coalition partners into confidence on the proposed names for caretaker prime minister during the crucial gathering.

‘NA to dissolve on August 9’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday announced that the assemblies will be dissolved on August 9.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hosted the farewell dinner for the member of parliament. The assurance was given by the premier during a dinner he hosted for his coalition partners.

PM Shehbaz said that consultation will be held with the coalition parties and together with the opposition leader the name of the caretaker prime minister will be finalized.

He said that the PDM came into power in a tough time when the country was on the verge of default but despite all the criticism, the government saved Pakistan within 15 months.

PM lambasted the PTI chief saying that the former prime minister had damaged the institutions and the PDM government had to deal with the crisis they have created.

Shehbaz Sharif had said that the upcoming general elections will be held on 2023 census.

The caretaker set-up process

According to constitutional provisions, the PM, as leader of the House, and the leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly have to initiate consultations over the caretaker PM. Their failure could refer the matter to a parliamentary committee.

The matters will be forwarded to ECP to pick the caretaker prime minister if the parliamentary committee too fails in selecting a caretaker PM.