PM Shehbaz Sharif calls for enhancing Pak-Turk trade relations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday called for enhancing trade relations between Pakistan and Turkey, applauding Turkey’s support amid devastating floods in the country, ARY News reported.

Addressing the participants of an event in Istanbol, the PM said that he is really glad to visit his ‘second home’.

The PM added that Turkey has supported Pakistan at every international forum and in hours of need. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is a far-sighted leader, and Turkey has become a welfare state under his leadership, the PM added.

Shehbaz Sharif added that Turkey provided over 72,000 ton of relief goods amid flood in Pakistan. In the past, the Turkish President and his wife have visited flood-affected areas, he added.

No power in the world can weaken Pakistan-Turkey relations, he added.

He added that Pakistan is working towards cheap and sustainable sources of energy. Pakistan and Turkey will have to work together toward renewable energy and climate goals, he added.

The PM invited Turkish investors to invest in Pakistan. The PM urged for the enhancement of trade relations between the two countries.

PM Shehbaz Sharif had a one-on-one meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan which would be followed by delegation-level talks, sources said.

