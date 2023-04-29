PM Shehbaz Sharif calls for measures to tackle power shortage in summer

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday directed authorities concerned for taking effective measures to ensure improved power supply during the summer season.

The prime minister issued these directives while talking to Federal Minister for Power Division Engineer Khurram Dastagir who called on him.

According to the PM Office Media Wing, the minister briefed the prime minister about the ongoing development projects in the power sector.

The prime minister also directed for expeditious completion of new power transmission lines to provide all possible relief to the consumers.

