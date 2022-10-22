PM Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan’s exit from FATF grey list was collective effort

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Pakistan on its exit from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list, saying that the country had attained success due to ‘collective efforts’, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the premier said it was all possible due to the collective efforts, unity and sagacity of the nation and the hard work of all the relevant authorities, political leadership of the coalition government and the stakeholders.

The prime minister said that the country’s trade and foreign direct investment had suffered due to being on the so-called grey list.

He also congratulated Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and the Foreign Office officials ‘for working tirelessly’ in this regard. “Similarly, I thank our allied parties that supported me and extended their cooperation.”

He also praised Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, saying that his understanding and the commitment of his sub-divisions played a massive role in achieving this success.

PM Shehbaz Sharif claimed that during the PTI government’s tenure, bills relating to the FATF were presented in parliament, which the then-opposition “fully supported”. “Because it was a national matter we put all these things to one side and fully supported the legislation,” he claimed.

‘Certified thief’

During the press conference, the premier noted: “Apart from FATF, another decision was announced,” hinting at the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict disqualifying Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference.

“Imran Khan, who used foul language and leveled false allegations against his political opponents, now stood as the certified embodiment of falsehood, dishonesty and deceitfulness,” he added.

The prime minister further said that the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan over Toshakhana was not a matter of rejoice, but a matter of retrospection as the person who was continuously indulged in mud-slinging had been proved as a certified thief, liar and dishonest.

“Imran Khan had been found guilty of corrupt practices by the ECP”, he said, adding that the person was brought to power with the worst kind of rigging.

The prime minister said that Imran Khan had illegally sold out the precious gifts given by the friendly countries which brought bad name to the country.

He also said with the ECP’s decision, his stance had once again vindicated that the false allegations and political witch-hunting against them, during Imran Khan’s tenure, was a result of NAB-Niazi connivance.

