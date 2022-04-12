PM Shehbaz Sharif cancels two-day weekly off in govt offices

LAHORE: After assuming office on Tuesday, the newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif cancelled two weekly-off days in government offices and from now on there will be only one weekly off for govt employees, ARY News reported.

The prime minister Shehbaz Sharif also announced changes in office timings as government-run offices will now start operating at 8am instead of 10am.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also issued directions for the implementation of relief measures announced by him yesterday in the National Assembly.

He has directed concerned authorities to ensure strict monitoring of Sasta Bazaars during Ramadan in order to ensure the provision of quality items to the people at reduced rates.

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف وزیراعظم آفس پہنچ گئے، باضابط ذمہ داریوں کی انجام دہی شروع کردی وزیراعظم شہباز شریف مقررہ سرکاری دفتری اوقات سے پہلے ہی صبح 8 بجے دفتر پہنچ گئے وزیراعظم آفس کے افسران اور عملے کی دوڑیں لگ گئیں pic.twitter.com/FmoHvKjIIB — PML(N) (@pmln_org) April 12, 2022

“No negligence in this regard will be tolerated,” the prime minister said.

PM Sharif also directed to immediately implement the announcements made regarding increase in pension and minimum wage of Rs25,000.

Talking to the staff of the PM Office, the prime minister said: “We have come to serve the masses and no moment will be wasted. Honesty, transparency, diligence and hard work are our guiding principles.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who took oath as 23rd Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan last night, was given a guard of honour on his arrival at PM House in Islamabad.

PM Shehbaz Sharif inspected the guard of honour as the contingents of the armed forces presented a salute to him.

Shehbaz Sharif elected as 23rd PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif was elected as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan unopposed in a National Assembly session boycotted by former ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The panel of Chair member Ayaz Sadiq, who was chairing the session, announced that Mian Shehbaz Sharif received 174 votes while his opponent PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi received zero votes as PTI boycotted the session.

Comments