PM Shehbaz Sharif, CM Murad discuss KCR project

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Friday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

In the meeting, Sindh chief minister briefed the premier on the progress regarding relief and rehabilitation efforts for the flood victims in the province.

He thanked the prime minister for his personal interest in helping the flood victims and restoring the damaged infrastructure.

Syed Murad Ali Shah also thanked the premier for giving special attention to the project of the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) and development of the Thar coal mine.

Matters pertaining to the political situation of the country were also discussed in the meeting.

KCR project

Former prime minister Imran Khan performed the groundbreaking of the long-awaited Karachi Circular Railway project last year in September.

The Public-Private Partnership Authority (P3A) earlier this year approved new Karachi Circular Railway project. The new KCR is being built with an estimated cost of Rs220 billion on the basis of a public-private partnership.

Karachi Circular Railway envisaged the construction of a 43km-long world-class affordable mass transit system using environment-friendly electric trains.

