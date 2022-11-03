PM Shehbaz Sharif condemns attack on PTI long march

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the attack over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) long march in Gujranwala, which injured five people including the PTI Chief Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

The PM has ordered the Interior Ministry to submit a report of the incident as soon as possible.

The PM took to Twitter to express his condemnation of the attack on the PTI long march in Gujranwala, saying he prayed for the well-being of the people injured in the attack. The federal government would provide every possible resource to the Punjab government in the investigation of the attack, he added.

He wrote, “I condemn the incident of firing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest words. I have directed Interior Minister for an immediate report on the incident.”

There should be no space for violence in the country’s politics, he added.

“Federal government will extend all support necessary to Punjab govt for security & investigation. Violence should have no place in our country’s politics,” PM Shehbaz Sharif added.

