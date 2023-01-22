PM Shehbaz Sharif condemns Holy Quran’s desecration in Sweden

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the act of desecration of the Holy Quran by a right-wing extremist in Sweden.

In a tweet today, he said no words are enough to adequately condemn the abhorrable act.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said garb of the freedom of expression cannot be used to hurt the religious emotions of 1.5 billion Muslims across the world. He said this act is unacceptable.

Earlier, the foreign office also strongly condemned the abhorrent act of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

The spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Mumtaz Zahra Baloch issued a statement said that this provocative Islamophobic act hurts the religious sensitivities of over 1.5 billion muslims around the globe.

She said such actions are not covered under any legitimate expression of the right to freedom of expression or opinion, which carries responsibilities under international human rights law.

