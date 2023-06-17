PM Shehbaz Sharif consults top allies on political situation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held separate meetings with a high-level Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) delegation and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Reham and discussed political situation in the country, ARY News reported.

In a meeting with the PPP delegation, the prime minister had a detailed discussion on the current political situation in the country.

Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Shah, Advisor to PM on Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Qamaruz Zaman Kaira, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Senator Nisar Khuro were part of the PPP delegation.

Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar and Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the PPP leadership appreciated the prime minister for measures for public welfare in the budget despite the difficult economic conditions.

Separately, PM Shehbaz Sharif on Friday met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman and discussed the overall political situation in the country.

According to a statement issued by Prime Minister’s (PM) office, Federal Minister for Communication Asad Mahmood also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman lauded PM Shehbaz Sharif for allocating funds for development projects in the budget 2023-24 despite financial constraints.

The JUI-F leaders also appreciated the steps taken for the uplift of the merged districts of tribal areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).