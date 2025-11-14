PM Shehbaz Sharif cuts cake at King Charles’ 77th birthday bash

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has joined the royal celebration of King Charles 77th birthday.

On Thursday, November 14, the Prime Minister of Pakistan joined the birthday bash of the British monarch at the British High Commission in Islamabad.

“It is my great pleasure to join you this evening to celebrate King Charles III, a leader who has lived an exemplary life of public service,” Sharif began.

He went on to gush, “I have always admired King Charles for his boundless energy and dedication to issues that inspire millions across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth, and beyond.”

Sharif went on to recall the King’s coronation in 2023 and his last telephone call in last September where the two exchanged views on wide range of issues.

The Pakistani leader also extended his heartfelt gratitude to the UK government for their condolences following the recent terrorist attacks in Islamabad and other parts of Pakistan.

“Terrorism remains a serious threat to global peace and stability. Pakistan, with its resilient people and valiant armed forces, remains determined to confront and defeat this menace in all its forms,” he added.

Sharif also highlighted UK’s longstanding educational ties with Pakistan and the historic visit of the late Queen Elizabeth II to Pakistan in 2006.

“As the candles on the birthday cake grow each year, we hope King Charles continues to inspire the world with his humour, humanity, and heart,” he concluded.

Following his speech, Shehbaz Sharif cut Shehbaz Sharif Shehbaz Sharifz cut the birthday cake with the High Commissioner jointly cutting the birthday cake in the presence of ministers, parliamentarians, and guests from diverse sectors.