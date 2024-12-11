PM Shehbaz ‘decides’ to expand federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has decided to expand the federal cabinet, planning to add 10 new members, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the expansion is expected to be announced this month. The move is seen as an effort to bring in experienced and seasoned politicians, as desired by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The new additions to the cabinet are expected to include PML-N leaders including Sardar Yousaf, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Barrister Aqeel, Hanif Abbasi, Saad Waseem, and Sheikh Aftab, whereas two women leaders are likely to be included to the cabinet.

In May this year, PM Shehbaz Sharif expanded his federal cabinet by inducting MNA Ali Pervaiz Malik.

The prime minister approved the appointment of Ali Pervaiz Malik as state minister.

Also read: PML-N to ‘again request’ PPP to join federal cabinet

Following PM’s approval, PML-N MNA Ali Pervaiz took the oath of the office of Minister of State here on Friday.

President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath to Ali Pervaiz in a ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

It is important to note here that earlier Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) requested Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to join the federal cabinet

The insiders revealed Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar along with other senior PML-N leaders held a meeting with PPP leadership and request to join federal cabinet.

However, PPP is still divided on joining Shehbaz-led federal cabinet as they [PPP] refused to join federal government twice.