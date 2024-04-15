28.9 C
PML-N to ‘again request’ PPP to join federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD: Given the tough challenges lying ahead after the formation of the PTI-led opposition alliance, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would again request the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to join the federal cabinet, ARY News reported citing sources.

Last month, the PPP had decided to back PML-N’s candidate for the prime minister’s slot but would not be a part of the federal government.

The insiders revealed Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar along with other senior PML-N leaders will hold a meeting with PPP leadership and request to join federal cabinet.

However, PPP is still divided on joining Shehbaz-led federal cabinet as they [PPP] refused to join federal government twice.

Last month, moments before the election of Asif Ali Zardari as 4th president of the country, a high-level meeting of the PML-N, headed by the ruling party’s supremo Nawaz Sharif and attended among others by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, decided to again approach the PPP for its inclusion in the federal cabinet.

PM Shehbaz told the meeting that he would talk to Zardari after his election as the president.

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

