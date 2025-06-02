PM directs external review of FBR reforms

ISLAMABAD: In a high-level meeting, chaired by the Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif directed authorities to engage with other globally recognised audit firms to ensure reliability and for third-party validation of FBR reforms, ARY News reported.



Shehbaz Sharif emphasised that officials should review ongoing development and reforms within the Federal Board of Revenue.

The Prime Minister repeated the government’s commitment to institutional transparency and economic stability, emphasising the swift development of reforms across all sectors.

During the meeting, PM Shahbaz showed satisfaction with the faceless customs assessment system, which has significantly improved revenue collection and reduced clearance times.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasised that Pakistan is very near to becoming a sustainable global economy, quoting positive economic growth as proof of the effective policies by the government.

The ongoing modernisation of Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) was also reviewed by the Prime Minister. He announced that a simplified digital tax return system will soon be introduced to facilitate taxpayers.

The meeting was attended by Azam Nazeer Tarar, the Minister for Law and Justice, Attaullah Tarar, the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue, along with other senior officials.

PM Shahbaz reiterated that all government institutions are working tirelessly to eliminate corruption and enhance transparency, ensuring that Pakistan moves forward with sustainable economic reforms.

Earlier, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Mubeen Arif announced that Teachers across Pakistan will be eligible for an income tax rebate starting from the next fiscal year, ARY News reported.

FBR Chairman announced during a meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance.

Arif noted that the rebate, which had been overlooked previously, was later approved by the federal cabinet and will be incorporated into the Finance Bill for the upcoming fiscal year to provide relief to educators.

A representative from the Ministry of Law clarified that the proposed bill aims to grant income tax relief specifically for teachers.