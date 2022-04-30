PM Shehbaz Sharif departs for Dubai after completing KSA visit

JEDDAH: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has departed for Dubai from Jeddah to pay a one-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after completing his successful visit to Saudi Arabia.

During his stay in Dubai, PM Shehbaz Sharif will hold a meeting with Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Radio Pakistan reported.

Both sides will discuss bilateral ties between Pakistan and UAE and other issues of mutual interest.

Earlier, the premier along with a delegation paid a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

PM Sharif, OIC SG Taha meeting

PM Sharif has affirmed his government’s commitment to promoting the interests of the Muslim Ummah as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

He was talking to the OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha, who called on him in Makkah Mukarrama on Saturday.

The premier thanked the OIC secretary-general for consistent and unequivocal support of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to the Kashmir cause, the state radio reported.

He urged the organization to lead the diplomatic endeavours towards facilitating a peaceful and lasting solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The prime minister said Pakistan, as the current Chair of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, is looking forward to playing a proactive role with regard to the matters of interest and concern to the OIC member states.

Shehbaz Sharif invited the OIC to launch a concerted effort to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression against Al-Aqsa Mosque and other occupied Palestinian territories.

He also underscored the need for the provision of urgent humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people. He emphasised that the OIC should step up its efforts to counter growing Islamophobia at the international level.

He invited the OIC secretary-general to pay a visit to Pakistan, which was accepted.

The secretary-general reaffirmed the OIC’s support for a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

He expressed his resolve to work closely with Pakistan on key issues of concern to the Muslim Ummah, especially Palestine, Afghanistan and Islamophobia.

