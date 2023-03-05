PM Shehbaz Sharif reaches Qatar to attend UN Conference on LDCs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday reached Doha, Qatar on a two-day long visit to participate in the United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries.

The five-day conference will consider steps for accelerating sustainable development in the Least Developed Countries and helping them to make progress on road to prosperity.

Least Developed Countries have been badly affected by climate change, post-pandemic & geo-strategic disruption in food & energy supply chains. These global events have left them vulnerable. LDCs will be better served by putting welfare of people at the center of public policy 2/2 https://t.co/mrI86DZEFj — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) March 5, 2023

On the sidelines of the Conference, the Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings and interact with participating leaders and Heads of Delegations.

Pakistan has been playing a leading role at UN platforms to amplify the collective voice of the Global South to promote sustainable development worldwide.

During 2022, in its capacity as Chair of the Group of 77 and China, Pakistan actively supported the efforts of the LDC Chair and Qatar in securing the adoption of the Doha Programme of Action for the Least Developed Countries by consensus and its endorsement by the UN General Assembly.

PM Shehbaz Sharif’s participation in the Conference will signify Pakistan’s support and solidarity with the Least Developed Countries in their quest for social progress and economic prosperity.

