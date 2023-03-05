Monday, March 6, 2023
type here...
HomePakistan
Web Desk

PM Shehbaz Sharif reaches Qatar to attend UN Conference on LDCs

test

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday reached Doha, Qatar on a two-day long visit to participate in the United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries.    

The five-day conference will consider steps for accelerating sustainable development in the Least Developed Countries and helping them to make progress on road to prosperity.

On the sidelines of the Conference, the Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings and interact with participating leaders and Heads of Delegations.

Pakistan has been playing a leading role at UN platforms to amplify the collective voice of the Global South to promote sustainable development worldwide.

Read more: First digital census: Govt extends date for self-enumeration

During 2022, in its capacity as Chair of the Group of 77 and China, Pakistan actively supported the efforts of the LDC Chair and Qatar in securing the adoption of the Doha Programme of Action for the Least Developed Countries by consensus and its endorsement by the UN General Assembly.

PM Shehbaz Sharif’s participation in the Conference will signify Pakistan’s support and solidarity with the Least Developed Countries in their quest for social progress and economic prosperity.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2023 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.