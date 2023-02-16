PM Shehbaz Sharif departs for Turkiye on two-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday left for Turkiye on a two-day visit to extend Pakistan’s support and solidarity following the massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake that killed over 40,000 people in regions of Turkiye and Syria.

In a press release, the FO said the premier — during his stay in Ankara – will meet President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan to personally convey heartfelt condolences on behalf of the entire Pakistani nation over the loss of precious lives and the widespread damage caused by the earthquake.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will reiterate Pakistan’s firm commitment to stand by the Turkish people during these difficult times and to continue to extending all possible support to the ongoing relief effort.

The premier will also visit earthquake-affected areas in southern Turkiye and interact with the Pakistani search and rescue teams deployed in the area as well as survivors of the earthquake.

The FO asserted: “Pakistan and Türkiye enjoy deep fraternal ties. Our two countries have resolutely stood by each other during every trial and tribulation.”

The premier announced his visit in a tweet today as well, saying: “True to the spirit of one nation living in two states, we consider their loss as ours.”

The prime minister further said: “I am leaving for Türkiye with a message of unwavering solidarity and support for our Turkish brothers and sisters from the people and government of Pakistan.”

Natural disasters as the earthquake in Türkiye & Syria are beyond the capacity of any single government to handle. No country, howsoever resourceful, can deal with devastation of this magnitude. It is time the world came forward & extended support to the suffering humanity. https://t.co/L1PA8NoSY4 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) February 16, 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz’s visit had been scheduled for Feb 8 previously but was postponed on the day of departure.

