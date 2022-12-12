Monday, December 12, 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif deplores unprovoked firing by Afghan forces

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday damned unprovoked firing by Afghan Border Forces at Chaman resulting in the martyrdom of several Pakistani citizens and injuring more than a dozen.

In his tweet, PM Shehbaz Sharif termed the firing incident as unfortunate and urged the Afghan Interim government to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

At least six Pakistani civilians were martyred and 17 others sustained injuries in cross-border shelling by Afghan forces near Pak-Afghan Border in Chaman, Balochistan.

According to details, Afghan security forces opened fire on the Pakistani civilians near Pak-Afghan Border in Chaman, Balochistan, resulting in the martyrdom of five civilians.

