PM Shehbaz Sharif deplores unprovoked firing by Afghan forces

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Monday damned unprovoked firing by Afghan Border Forces at Chaman resulting in the martyrdom of several Pakistani citizens and injuring more than a dozen.

In his tweet, PM Shehbaz Sharif termed the firing incident as unfortunate and urged the Afghan Interim government to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.

Unprovoked shelling & fire by Afghan Border Forces at Chaman resulting in martyrdom of several Pakistani citizens & injuring more than a dozen is unfortunate & deserves the strongest condemnation. The Afghan Interim government should ensure that such incidents are not repeated. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) December 12, 2022

At least six Pakistani civilians were martyred and 17 others sustained injuries in cross-border shelling by Afghan forces near Pak-Afghan Border in Chaman, Balochistan.

According to details, Afghan security forces opened fire on the Pakistani civilians near Pak-Afghan Border in Chaman, Balochistan, resulting in the martyrdom of five civilians.

