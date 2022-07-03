PM Shehbaz Sharif directs immediate functioning of closed power plants

LAHORE: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps for making the shut-down power plants functional.

PM Shehbaz Sharif chaired an important meeting to overcome the issues of energy crises. The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of State for Petroleum Mussadiq Malik whereas, Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, MNA, and PM’s Special Assistant on Public Policy/Strategic Communications Fahad Hussain and other relevant authorities.

During the meeting, the steps to resolve the ongoing power crises in the country were discussed.

The prime minister also directed for resolution of the issues of provinces regarding the provision of drinking water and agriculture facilities on priority basis. The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) was told to take an independent decision after mutual consultation of the provinces.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government responsible for the loadshedding, saying that challenges were being faced in energy sector due to PTI’s bad policies.

Addressing a meeting held to review measures to end power outages, PM Shehbaz said that ending loadshedding was the responsibility of the coalition government despite the inherited baggage of crisis from the previous government.

