PM Shehbaz Sharif directs Ishaq Dar to resolve APTMA’s issues

ISLAMABAD: While taking notice of the textile industry crisis, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to resolve issues being faced by All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the prime minister has taken the notice of textile industry crisis a day after APTMA decided to shut down mills across the country.

Sources told ARY News that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has summoned APTMA leaders in Islamabad for negotiations. The meeting would take place at 04:00 pm today, sources added.

An APTMA delegation headed by Gohar Ijaz will reach Islamabad today to table their demands. The government delegation would be represented by Ishaq Dar, officers from power division and finance ministry.

It is pertinent to mention here that APTMA chief Gohar Ijaz had penned down a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, pointing out that the textile industry was on the brink of closure due to expensive electricity and gas.

