PM Shehbaz Sharif directs to accelerate relief operations in rain-hit areas

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the concerned authorities to accelerate rescue and relief operations in the areas affected by heavy rains and floods in different parts of the country, particularly Balochistan, ARY News reported.

According to details, the prime minister expressed grief over the loss of life and properties caused by the rains and consequent floods.

PM Shehabz Sharif asked the chief ministers of the provinces to prioritise the provision of assistance to the rain and flood-affected people, besides personally supervising the operation.

He also directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and provincial disaster management authorities (PDMAs) to speed up the emergency measures in coordination with the provincial governments and relevant departments.

He also instructed the relevant departments to accelerate relief and rescue operation in Quetta, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, Pishin, Harnai, Khushnub, Qamaruddin, Muslim Bagh and other affected areas.

The premier also called for providing immediate relief to the people who had lost their houses due to the heavy rains.

PM Shehabz Sharif also called for a better coordination to carry out relief and rescue operation in Sindh, particularly Karachi and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan besides providing the best medical facilities to the injured and the relocation of the affected people to the safe areas.

He asked the authorities concerned to carry out a survey of the affected areas so that a mechanism could be developed for compensation to the affected people.

The prime minister also asked the ministers and the parliamentarians to ensure coordination in the rescue and relief efforts in the affected areas.

A day earlier, it was reported that the death toll from the devastating rains in Balochistan had risen to 39 including scores of persons missing in different parts of the province.

Comments