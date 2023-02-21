PM Shehbaz Sharif discusses Arshad Sharif’s case with Kenyan president

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held a telephone conversation with the President of Kenya, Dr. William Ruto to discuss important issues.

According to the Prime Minister’s office, the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest.

During the call, PM Shehbaz Sharif raised the issue of renowned Pakistani Journalist, late Arshad Sharif, who was murdered in Kenya.

The premier thanked the Kenyan president for the cooperation extended to Pakistani investigation teams so far.

PM Shehabaz Sharif emphasized that Pakistan attached great importance to the late Arshad Sharif’s case and requested for further cooperation from the Kenyan side during the course of the investigation in bringing the matter to closure for the family and people of Pakistan.

Read more: Arshad Sharif case: Supreme Court rejects JIT report

The Kenyan President assured PM, Shehbaz Sharif of full support and cooperation, in the matter.

The senior journalist and former ARY News anchor was killed in Kenyan capital Nairobi on October 23 where he was living in self-exile.

Kenyan police first said that Arshad Sharif was killed in a case of “mistaken identity” but since the seasoned journalist’s post-mortem and his body’s transfer to his home country, several Kenyan news outlets have not only questioned the police’s conduct but have raised questions over the manner in which he was killed.

Comments