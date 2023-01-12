PM Shehbaz Sharif embarks on two-day UAE visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has embarked on a two-day official visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE) today (Thursday), ARY News reported.

The prime minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including key members of the federal cabinet.

PM Shehbaz Sharif is visiting UAE at the invitation of President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This is prime minister’s third visit to the UAE after assuming office.

During the visit, the prime minister will meet the UAE president with a particular focus on advancing economic, trade and investment ties between the two brotherly countries and creating increased opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in the UAE.

The two leaders will also exchange views on a range of regional and global issues of mutual interest.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will meet with the UAE Prime Minister and Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Muhammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

During the visit, the prime minister will hold meetings with Emirati businessmen and investors to discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade and investment.

The UAE is home to around 1.7 million Pakistanis who have been playing a pivotal role in the success story of the UAE, for the last five decades, contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two brotherly countries.

