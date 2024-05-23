PM Shehbaz Sharif expected to visit China next month

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to visit China next month, reported ARY News citing sources on Thursday.

The prime minister is likely to undertake a China visit from June 4-7, said sources.

PM Shehbaz Sharif will hold meetings with the Chinese president and prime minister during his four-day state visit, they say, adding that matters related to CPEC phase-II and other issues would come under discussion.

If happened, this would be PM Shehbaz’s first visit to the Beijing since assuming his office after the February 8 general elections.

The prime minister is currently in UAE on a day-long visit.

During the visit, the prime minister is expected to meet the President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

PM Sharif is also likely to hold meetings with other Emirati dignitaries, businesspersons and heads of financial institutions.

Recently, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar visited Beijing on a four-day visit where he co-chaired the Fifth Pakistan-China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Pakistan, China agree to expedite CPEC projects

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan and China have agreed to accelerate implementation of projects under CPEC in different sectors.

The understanding was reached during meeting of Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal with Vice Chairman National Development and Reform Commission of China Zhao Chenxin in Beijing on Friday.

The two sides agreed to implement Industrial Cooperation Framework Agreement and develop an Action Plan for the modernization of industry, mines and mineral sectors.

They also resolved to prioritize cooperation in Artificial Intelligence and agriculture modernization in the second phase of CPEC.

They vowed to enhance connectivity of the coastal city of Gwadar by constructing Eastbay Expressway to fully harness the potential of its port and industrial zone.