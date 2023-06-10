PM Shehbaz Sharif expresses grief over deaths in KP rainfall

LAHORE: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in rains in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

He sympathised and condoled with the bereaved families and directed National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to ensure steps for relief and rehabilitation in the affected areas.

PM Shehbaz Sharif asked NDMA to work together with Provincial Disaster Management Authority and Rescue 1122 to ensure complete assistance to the public in affected areas.

He directed the local administration to become active besides passing instructions to the leadership and workers of Pakistan Muslim League(N) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to extend help in the relief activities.

The PM sought a report in the next 24 hours about the relief activities and the extent of damages.

The prime minister directed that prior emergency measures should be taken in the wake of the cyclone Biparjoy which was moving towards Karachi.

NDMA should make prior arrangements in collaboration with the Sindh government and the provincial departments. He also directed that full assistance should be given to the people in the situation of rains and storms in Balochistan.

He said he himself was monitoring the relief activities in the country and the administration and institutions should take all steps to provide timely assistance to the people.

It is pertinent to mention here that heavy rainfall and strong storm have killed 15 and injured more than 100 people including women and children across Pakistan. The strong storms and heavy rainfall resulted in collapse of walls, roofs, and trees across the country. Emergency has been declared in hospital as the death toll may rise.