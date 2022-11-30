PM Shehbaz Sharif extends condolences over deaths in Orakzai coal mine blast

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended condolences over the deaths in the Orakzai coal mine blast and prayed for the early recovery of the injured persons, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The prime minister offered condolences to the bereaved families of deceased labourers in the Orakzai coal mine blast. He ordered to provide the best medical assistance to all injured persons.

Earlier in the day, at least nine workers were killed in a coal mine blast in Doli lower Orakzai, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP).

According to the District Police officer (DPO), the blast was caused by a gas explosion, resulting in the death of nine coal mine workers and leaving others injured as well.

The injured coal mine workers were shifted to Kohat divisional headquarter hospital.

