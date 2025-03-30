PM Shehbaz Sharif extends Eid greetings to Azerbaijan president

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Eidul Fitr and conveyed Eid greetings to him, ARY News reported on Sunday.



During the call, Shehbaz Sharif wished his family and the people of Azerbaijan Eid Greetings, peace, prosperity, and continued success.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the deep-rooted fraternal ties between both countries and foster Pakistan-Azerbaijan relations.

Building on PM Shehbaz’s recent visit to Baku, the two leaders discussed upcoming high-level engagements. Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy is scheduled to visit Islamabad in the first week of April to finalize key investment agreements.

These agreements, worth $2 billion, aim to enhance Pakistan-Azerbaijan relations, bilateral cooperation and mark a new chapter in the strategic partnership between the two nations.

The visit will also set the stage for President Aliyev’s anticipated visit to Islamabad later in April, which is expected to be a milestone in Pakistan-Azerbaijan relations.

PM Shehbaz emphasized that these agreements would strengthen economic ties and open new avenues for collaboration in various sectors.

The prime minister expressed optimism that President Aliyev’s visit would further solidify the strategic partnership and foster mutual growth.

Strengthening the bond of friendship, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's heartfelt Eid greetings to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev reflect a shared commitment to peace and prosperity.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during a meeting on Tuesday, established a committee to ensure the swift execution of agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed with Azerbaijan during his recent visit to the country.

Chairing the session to review the progress of these accords, the Prime Minister instructed the relevant authorities to devise an action plan aimed at elevating the current trade volume between Pakistan and Azerbaijan to $2 billion.

According to a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office, the newly formed committee will be led by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and will focus on preparing agreements in the energy and infrastructure sectors.