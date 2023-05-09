PM Shehbaz Sharif extends stay in London for important ‘political meetings’

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who was set to leave for Pakistan on Tuesday, has extended his stay in London for one more day, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed.

Taking to Twitter, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had extended his stay in London by one more day for consultations on important political and national issues with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif.

In a tweet, the minister said the prime minister would now leave for Pakistan on Wednesday (tomorrow).

وزیراعظم محمد شہباز شریف نے قائد محمد نواز شریف کی ہدایت پر اہم سیاسی و قومی امور پرمشاورت کے لئے لندن میں اپنے قیام میں ایک دن کا اضافہ کردیا ہے۔ وزیراعظم اب بدھ کو وطن واپس روانہ ہوں گے۔ وزیراعظم شہباز شریف برطانیہ کے کنگ چارلس سوئم کی رسم تاج پوشی کے لئے برطانیہ آئے تھے۔ — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) May 9, 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif went to the United Kingdom (UK) to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had interacted with King Charles III and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the meeting of other leaders of Commonwealth countries.

Read more: PM SHEHBAZ INTERACTS WITH KING CHARLES III, BRITISH COUNTERPART

The premier also held a meeting with First Minister of Scotland Hamza Yousaf in London on Sunday. The meeting discussed matters related to trade, and technical education and emphasized strengthening the relations in all these sectors.

While talking to media in London, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif accused former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar of working as ‘agent’ of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The prime minister had said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on the basis of ‘false and baseless allegations’.

PM Shehbaz Sharif alleged that Imran Khan was imposed on the country in 2018 through a ‘conspiracy’, adding that the ‘incompetent’ PTI chief severely damaged the economy and the country.

“Saqib Nisar led the campaign to get Nawaz Sharif disqualified on the basis of false and baseless allegations,” he alleged.

PM Shehbaz further said that the audio leaks had unmasked all the characters who were part of the conspiracy. “After surfacing of the audio leak, there was no doubt that there was a conspiracy and collusion to bring Imran Khan to power by any means,” he added.