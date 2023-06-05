PM Shehbaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman discuss political issues

LAHORE: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman called on Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore to discuss the country’s political issues.

According to the deputy secretary JUI-F, the meeting was held in Lahore’s Model Town. Both the leaders discussed the country’s political matters especially the events that took place after May 9.

Prime Minister also discussed the upcoming budget with Fazlur Rehman, the secretary said and added the PDM leaders meeting will soon be held.

Earlier in the month of March, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman held an important meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz.

Fazlur Rehman and PM Shehbaz held consultations over the current political situation.

The PDM head congratulated PM Shehbaz Sharif for the successful legislation of the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill 2023 and assured him of complete support from the coalition parties.