Monday, April 25, 2022
Web Desk

PM Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Macron on re-election as French president



ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday felicitated Emmanuel Macron over his re-election as French president.

In a Twitter message, the prime minister said, “Felicitations to President Emmanuel Macron on re-election as President of the French Republic.”

“I look forward to working together in building a stronger multifaceted Pakistan-France relationship,” he added.

Macron won another term as president, routing far right challenger Marine Le Pen by 58.5 per cent to 41.5 per cent.

He has become the first president in 20 years to secure a second term in the Elysée Palace, according to reports.

Web Desk

