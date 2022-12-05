PM Shehbaz Sharif felicitates England team for outplaying Pakistan in first Test

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated England Cricket Team for outplaying Pakistan in their first Test played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

He was speaking at the dinner arranged in the honor of visiting the English team, in Islamabad on Monday night.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said, “This is a historical moment after 17 years we are having English team in Pakistan. Unfortunately, the last visit was in 2005 when Pakistan was facing unbearable extremism and terrorist attacks.”

He said, “We were able to beat terrorism after paying huge sacrifices as thousands of Pakistanis laid their lives including soldiers and civilians.”

The premier said Pakistan enjoys wonderful relations with Britain and cricket is one of the factors. He said Britain has always supported the people of Pakistan and their well-being. He expressed hope that this visit will go a long way in building bridges between Pakistan and United Kingdom (UK).

📸 Dinner hosted for the Pakistan and England teams at the PM House in Islamabad#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/nTXeCn6DB3 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 5, 2022

PM Sharif expressed gratitude to British High Commissioner and the British government for supporting Pakistan Cricket, Radio Pakistan reported.

The prime minister also appreciated Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja for his efforts to restore cricket in Pakistan. He also appreciated the English team’s capacity and wonderful cricket spirit.

Shehbaz Sharif, on the occasion, paid tribute to Pakistan’s cricket legends including Fazal Mahmood, the hero of Oval and Hanif Muhammad known as Little Master.

In a Twitter message, the premier wrote, “It was great to host England & Pakistan cricket teams at the PM House this evening. Cricket is a shared passion that binds our two countries in a close relationship. Congratulations to England for winning the first Test, but the true winner was the glorious game itself.”

