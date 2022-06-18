PM Shehbaz Sharif felicitates FM on completion of FATF action plans

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday telephoned Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and felicitated him and the FO team on the completion of the FATF action plans.

PM Shehbaz Sharif in a telephonic conversation congratulated FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the completion of action plans set forth by the FATF to get out of the grey list.

The premier said that the entire team of the Foreign Ministry deserves appreciation.

Meanwhile, FM Bilawal Bhutto said that he would continue to strive for Pakistan to get the country out of every difficulty by using all his efforts.

On Friday, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) acknowledged that Pakistan has “substantially completed its two action plans”, saying that the watchdog would now schedule an on-site visit to verify the implementation of the measures.

However, Pakistan has not been formally removed from the FATF’s grey list. In a statement, the watchdog acknowledged that Pakistan has completed both its action plans, covering 34 items and said this showed the necessary political commitment was in place to sustain implementation and improvement in the future.

