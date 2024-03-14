PM Shehbaz Sharif finalises 5-year economic road map

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to ensure the implementation of all projects for the stability of national economy.

The premier issued these directions while chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad to review the 5-year economic roadmap for the development of the country.

During the meeting, economic roadmap for the next five years with a focus on reducing inflation, alleviating poverty and providing employment was presented.

The prime minister said all stakeholders of different sectors of the economy should be consulted for the implementation of this plan.

He emphasized action on priority basis to develop agriculture, livestock, technology, foreign investment and small and large scale industries.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed the confidence that during the next five years, country’s economy will be stabilized and put on the path of development.

He said the government will reduce its spending and public money will not be wasted.

The Prime Minister said modernization and innovation in different fields especially agriculture will increase revenues and per acre yield. He said that loss-making State Owned Enterprises will be privatized on priority basis.

PM Shehbaz Sharif directed the officials concerned to formulate a comprehensive plan after consulting all the stakeholders on the proposed measures for the development of economy.

The meeting was briefed about measures related to power, agriculture, livestock, export sector, small and medium scale industry, taxation, Information Technology, investment and privatization.