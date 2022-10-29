PM Shehbaz Sharif forms committee to tackle Long March, hold talks

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted Federal Cabinet Committee to tackle the PTI’s long march towards Islamabad led by former prime minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The cabinet body will be headed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and comprises of nine members. The committee for long march has been constituted to maintain the law and order and hold political dialogue.

The cabinet committee would hold talks, if someone interested in dialogue over the long march. “Our doors are always open for negotiations,” PM Minister Sharif has stated.

“We are democrats, prepared for talks, but won’t let any person to take the law in his hands,” PM Shehbaz Sharif has said.

The cabinet committee, headed by Rana Sanaullah, comprises of PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzaib, PPP’s Qamar Zaman Kaira, MQM’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, ANP’s Mian Iftikhar and JUI’s Maulana Asad as its members.

Later, the government added four more members of the cabinet committee including Hanif Abbasi, Khalid Magsi, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Tariq Bashir Cheema, enhancing total strength of the body to 13.

It is to be mentioned here that Imran Khan-led long march of the PTI, started from Liberty Chowk in Lahore after Friday prayers yesterday, to resume its journey towards the federal capital city for pressing the party’s demand for general elections.

