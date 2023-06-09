PM Shehbaz Sharif forms committee to address BAP reservations

QUETTA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday formed a committee to address the reservations of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) regarding the development projects, ARY News reported.

The prime minister formed the committee as a BAP delegation called on him headed by Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

According to details, the premier tasked the committee to hold a detailed consultation and present him with a report within a week.

The committee comprises Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari, Agha Hassan Baloch, Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Dr Musaddiq Malik, Azam Nazeer Tarar and Manzoor Kakar.

After the formation of the committee, the BAP decided to take part in the budget session and extend its full support to the government.

Being an important coalition partner, the BAP played a key role in every decision making of the government, PM Shehbaz added.

He said that Balochistan’s development could not be carried out without BAP’s input and that the country’s progress was linked with that of Balochistan province.

The Senate chairman appreciated the prime minister for his keen interest and special measures for the uplift of Balochistan.

The meeting was attended by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, BAP Parliamentary leader Khalid Hussain Magsi and Senator Naseebullah Bazai also attended the meeting.