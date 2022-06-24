PM Shehbaz Sharif forms committee to redesign Toshakhana policy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a ministerial committee to redesign the Toshakhana policy, ARY News reported on Friday.

A ministerial committee has been formed by PM Shehbaz Sharif to redesign the Toshakhana policy. The committee will be comprised of ministers of defence, law and commerce. Tariq Fatemi will also be a member of the committee.

The committee will also include secretaries of finance, information and foreign affairs. The committee will finalise recommendations within a month and submit a report to the prime minister.

Earlier in April, PM Sharif had accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan of selling gifts received during foreign visits.

As per the country’s law, any gift received from dignitaries of a foreign state must be put in the state depository or the Toshakhana.

It is pertinent to mention here that cases are pending in the Pakistan courts against former prime ministers and a president including Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and Yasuf Raza Gilani regarding gifts received by them during official tours.

Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani are named in a reference for allegedly obtaining luxury vehicles from the treasury by paying 15 per cent of the actual price.

