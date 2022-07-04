Monday, July 4, 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif greets US on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday extended warmest felicitations to the people and government of the United States on the occasion of the country’s 246th Independence Day.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said that his govt looks forward to engaging with the Biden administration at all levels to promote bilateral relations between the two countries.

“It is my pleasure to extend heartiest felicitations & greetings to the people & government of the United States on their Independence Day. My govt looks forward to engaging with the Biden Administration at all levels to promote our bilateral relations including trade & investment,” said PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Ambassador to the US Masood Khan also congratulated the US on its Independence Day.

The United States celebrates its Independence Day every year on July 4.

July 4 is the day when the country was liberated from Britain by Abraham Lincoln in 1776.

On July 2, 1776, the Continental Congress of the original 13 colonies voted for independence from Britain. Congress did not officially sign the Declaration of Independence, mainly written by Thomas Jefferson, until two days later.

John Adams, who later became America’s second president, wrote to his wife in 1776 that the day would be remembered with fireworks and celebrations “from one End of this Continent to the other.”

