PM Shehbaz Sharif grieved over loss of lives in UAE floods

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of precious lives, including those of the Pakistani nationals, in the damage caused by floods in the United Arab Emirates.

In a message from his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that his most sincere sympathies and heartfelt condolences are with the bereaved families.

“At this difficult time, Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people and government of the UAE,” Shehbaz Sharif said, adding that he has directed the Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi to extend full support to the affected families.

At this difficult time, Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people and government of the UAE. I have directed the Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi to extend full support to the affected families. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 31, 2022

According to a local media outlet, one Pakistani national has been confirmed dead in the latest heavy rains that resulted in massive floods in the northern and eastern emirates of the UAE.

Hassan Afzal Khan, Consul-General at Pakistan Consulate, Dubai, on Saturday confirmed the death of a Pakistani in the aftermath of recent floods.

Khan told local media that Pakistani missions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi are in touch with the authorities in Fujairah and Abu Dhabi to find out details of any other Pakistani casualties in the floods.

Read More: UAE PRESIDENT TO VISIT FRANCE ON MONDAY: STATE NEWS AGENCY

“Pakistani Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Pakistan Consulate, Dubai, are coordinating with the police and other government bodies to ascertain more details,” Khan said, adding that more details will be provided in due course.

The UAE’s Ministry of Interior on Friday said seven people of Asian descent were confirmed dead in the wake of recent floods in the country.

Comments