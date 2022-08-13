PM Shehbaz Sharif grieved over losses in Balochistan floods

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his deep grief over the human and financial losses caused by recent flash floods in Qila Abdullah district of Balochistan, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Seeking an immediate report on the affected areas, the prime minister also directed the National and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities to expedite the rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit areas of Balochistan.

A directive was also issued for the submission of a complete report regarding breaches in two dams and the subsequent damages caused by flood water. The prime minister is soon expected to visit the flood-affected areas of Qila Abdullah.

The premier also desired that people trapped in floods should be shifted immediately to the safer areas, besides ensuring arrangements for food and tents for the affectees.

PDMA said that a total of 176 people were reported dead amid the heavy rains and floods in the province. The total includes 77 men, 44 women and 55 children, PDMA said.

Deaths occurred in Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Dakki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Kech, Mastoong, Harnai, Qila Saifullah and Sibbi. Another 75 people, including 48 men, 11 women and 16 children, were injured due to the floods, PDMA said.

