PM Shehbaz Sharif to pay day-long visit to Gwadar today

GWADAR: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a day-long visit to Gwadar today (Friday), ARY News reported.

According to details, the prime minister will attend MoU signing between Indus Hospital and Gwadar Development Authority for the construction of a state-of-the-art hospital.

As per schedule, PM Shhebaz Sharif will be given a detailed briefing on different ongoing development schemes in Gwadar including Gwadar International Airport and power and infrastructure projects.

He will chair a meeting on law and order situation and would also meet local fishermen. The prime minister will also talk to media persons.

It is pertinent to mention here that this would be the second visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Gwadar since assuming office.

In his last visit to Gwadar earlier this month, Prime Minister Sharif had expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace of work on development projects in Gwadar, especially the ones which would provide clean water and electricity.

“I have directed to strictly follow the timelines in order to avoid any more delays in the projects,” the prime minister said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Eastbay Expressway and groundbreaking of seven more development projects for Gwadar.

