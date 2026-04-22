PM Shehbaz Sharif to hold consultations after Trump's ceasefire extension

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a consultative session of senior federal ministers and high officials to exchange views over the situation after President Trump’s announcement of extension in ceasefire in the US war against Iran.

Pakistan’s top leadership’s huddle will review the diplomatic efforts to ensure the second round of talks between the United States and Iran.

Pakistani officials would contact Iranian leaders today to invite them to the expected dialogue in Islamabad.

Pakistan hosted the Islamabad Talks between Iran and US, after both countries reached a ceasefire for two weeks after 40-day fighting.

The US and Israel attack on Iran on February 28 martyred several Iranian leaders, including the country’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran responded swiftly and targeted key Israeli cities with a barrage of Ballistic missiles and closed the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump has said he would indefinitely extend the ceasefire with Iran to allow for further peace talks, although it was not ​clear on Wednesday if Iran or Israel, the US ally in the two-month war, would agree.

Trump said in a statement on social media the US had agreed to a request by Pakistani ‌mediators “to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal … and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.”

Pakistan has welcomed President Trump’s extension in the ceasefire.

Meanwhile, a planned visit to Pakistan for the second round of Islamabad Talks by U.S. Vice President JD Vance has been put on hold after Iran failed to respond positively to American positions, according to a report by The New York Times.

Citing senior officials from the administration of Donald Trump, the report said the decision to delay the trip was linked to the lack of clarity from Tehran on resuming negotiations with Washington.