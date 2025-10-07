PM Shehbaz Shairf honored with doctorate degree in Malaysia

The International Islamic University of Malaysia (IIUM) on Tuesday conferred an Honorary PhD degree of Philosophy in Leadership and Governance on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in recognition of his outstanding leadership and contributions to nation-building.

The conferment of the honorary degree took place at a Special Convocation Ceremony held at the International Institute of Islamic Thought and Civilization of IIUM’s Kuala Lumpur Campus, which was officiated by the university’s Constitutional Head, Tengku Ampuan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

At the invitation of his Malaysian counterpart, Prime Minister Shehbaz is on a three-day official visit to Malaysia, wherein he met Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and held delegation-level talks, besides addressing an investment conference.

In his acceptance address, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif described the conferment as a “great privilege and honor,” emphasizing his delight in being associated with IIUM, an institution renowned for championing the integration of knowledge, faith, and ethics.

Recalling his stints as Punjab Chief Minister, he highlighted his four-decade-long service as a “public servant” and noted that, now as the prime minister, he remained committed to serving the nation with sincerity and unwavering commitment.

Acknowledging the honor with “heartfelt gratitude,” he expressed the hope that his presence at IIUM would further strengthen academic partnerships and collaboration between the university and Pakistan’s leading institutions of higher learning.

The prime minister said that leadership was a sacred trust which should be exercised with honesty, sincerity, justice, and transparent accountability.