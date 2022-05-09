PM Shehbaz Sharif imposes complete ban on sugar export

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday ordered a complete ban on the export of sugar in order to stabilize price of the commodity in the country, ARY News reported.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Shehbaz Sharif also ordered taking stringent measures against the smuggling of sugar.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister announced that he had directed for sternly dealing with hoarders, illegal profiteers and the elements involved in creating artificial shortage of sugar.

Given the domestic demand, I have ordered a complete ban on the export of sugar. There will be a strict action against smuggling & hoarding. Absolutely zero tolerance for those found negligent in their duties. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) May 9, 2022

The premier also asked the departments concerned to keep him informed about implementation of his orders.

The officer concerned and staff will be held accountable for any negligence, he told the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government made a similar announcement last month, saying the ban would drop sugar prices and provide relief to the people.

