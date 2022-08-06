PM Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan condemn Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former PM and PTI Chairman Imran Khan have condemned Israeli airstrikes in Gaza that saw martyrdom of 10 Palestinians including a five-year-old girl, ARY NEWS reported.

In a message from his Twitter handle, Shehbaz Sharif said that martyrdom of 10 Palestinians including five-year-old girl in Gaza is latest act of Israeli terrorism.

“If impunity and barbarism had a face, it would have been that of Israel, which has targeted Palestinians without any care for consequences,” he said while strongly condemning Israeli airstrikes.

Moreover, PTI Chairman Imran Khan also took to Twitter to condemn Israel attacks in Gaza and said that Israeli forces again launched air strikes against besieged Palestinians, including children in Gaza, violating all international laws.

“Israel is trying to use its massive [military] power to subjugate the Palestinian [people] & eliminate those who stand up for their rights & for end to Israeli occupation,” he said.

Former PM Imran Khan added that they stand with the brave Palestinian people and ask world powers to break their silence and act against Israeli atrocities committed on the Palestinian people.

“Peace can only come through a viable two-state solution,” Khan reiterated.

