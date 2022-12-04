PM Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan felicitate people of Sindh on culture day

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, PTI chairman Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and others have congratulated the people of Sindh on culture day.

In a tweet on Sunday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, congratulating the Sindhi brothers and sisters on celebrating the culture day, said the civilization of Sindh has been adding beauty not only to this region but also to the civilization of humanity for thousands of years.

ہزارہابرس سےسندھ کی تہذیب نہ صرف اس خطے بلکہ انسانیت کی تہذیب میں اپنی تقافت سےخوبصورتی کا رنگ بھرتی آرہی ہے. آج باب الاسلام سندھ کا تقافتی دن،پاکستان میں وفاق کی ایک اکائی کی خوبصورتی اجاگر کرنے کا دن ہے. میں تمام سندھی بھائیوں اور بہنوں کو اس دن پر بے حد مبارکباد پیش کرتا ہوں. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) December 4, 2022

He said, today is the day of the civilization and culture of Bab-e-Islam, Sindh and it highlights the beauty of a federal unit in Pakistan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan also extended his felicitation on Sindh Culture Day. In his tweet he said today we celebrate the rich culture and traditions of Sindh going back to the great Indus Valley Civilization. It’s the land of the Sufis & freedom.

Today we celebrate the rich culture & traditions of Sindh going back to the great Indus Valley Civilization. It’s the land of the Sufis & freedom, but sadly, suffering under the tyranny of Zardari mafia. Sindh will rise again against the tyrant to reclaim its greatness & freedom. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 4, 2022

Foreign Minister and Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in his message on the occasion, said Sindhi Culture is a beautiful amalgamation of Sindhi tradition and Islamic culture.

He said Moen Jo Daro is the mother of Sindhi culture and the cultural diversity of Pakistan is the country’s strength and beauty.

He said world has recognized the culture is collective heritage of humanity.

It is noteworthy that every year, Sindhis all over the world celebrate Cultural Day on the first Sunday of December.

The celebrations include cultural events, music concerts, rallies, seminars and conferences to highlight the different aspects of Sindhi culture and its role in developing cohesion in society.

