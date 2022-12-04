Sunday, December 4, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

PM Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan felicitate people of Sindh on culture day

test

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, PTI chairman Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and others have congratulated the people of Sindh on culture day. 

In a tweet on Sunday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, congratulating the Sindhi brothers and sisters on celebrating the culture day, said the civilization of Sindh has been adding beauty not only to this region but also to the civilization of humanity for thousands of years.

He said, today is the day of the civilization and culture of Bab-e-Islam, Sindh and it highlights the beauty of a federal unit in Pakistan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan also extended his felicitation on Sindh Culture Day. In his tweet he said today we celebrate the rich culture and traditions of Sindh going back to the great Indus Valley Civilization. It’s the land of the Sufis & freedom.

 Foreign Minister and Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in his message on the occasion, said Sindhi Culture is a beautiful amalgamation of Sindhi tradition and Islamic culture.

Read more: Sindh Culture Day being celebrated today

He said Moen Jo Daro is the mother of Sindhi culture and the cultural diversity of Pakistan is the country’s strength and beauty.

He said world has recognized the culture is collective heritage of humanity.

It is noteworthy that every year, Sindhis all over the world celebrate Cultural Day on the first Sunday of December.

The celebrations include cultural events, music concerts, rallies, seminars and conferences to highlight the different aspects of Sindhi culture and its role in developing cohesion in society.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.