PM Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates development projects in Gwadar

GWADAR: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday attended the foundation laying ceremony of several significant development projects in his day-long visit to Gwadar, ARY News reported.

Among the notable projects unveiled were the 102 km Khuzdar-Basima Road, the 55 km Awaran Road, and the Jhaljao Road, aimed at enhancing transportation and connectivity in the area.

Additionally, the New Gwadar Airport, a crucial infrastructure milestone, was inaugurated during the ceremony, signifying the government’s commitment to bolstering regional air connectivity.

Moreover, the launch of the 132 KV Panjgur-Nag-Basima-Nal Transmission Line was top of the list, to improve power distribution in the region.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also distribute relief checks to deserving fishermen during his visit to Gwadar and will distribute laptops among talented students of Gwadar University.