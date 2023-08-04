PM Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates ‘e-Portal’ to promote tourism

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday inaugurated the “Salam Pakistan” brand and “e-Portal” at a ceremony held in Islamabad to promote tourism in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Pakistan is a great place for promoting tourism, culture and heritage.

We will encourage our brotherly countries and the countries, which have excelled in the field of tourism, culture, handcraft and other fields, to come to Pakistan and highlight this diversity of tourism sector, he said.

The prime minister said Pakistan is blessed with great natural resources and scenic beauty all over the northern areas, which can be converted into the great opportunities to promote tourism in the country.

What is Salam Pakistan brand?

The “Salam Pakistan” brand and “e-Portal” will help portray Pakistan’s diversity in tourism at international level and increase tourists’ interest from across the world in this sector.

The portal contains information about the top 20 tourist destinations of Pakistan including K2, Gwadar, Ziarat Valley, Uch Sharif, Deosai National Park, Kalash Valley, Takht Bhai, Hingol National Park, Shandur Pass, Kambhar Lake, Fairy Meadows, Ratti Gali, Lahore Fort, Makli Graveyard, Derawar For, Rohtas Fort, Kumrat Valley, Hunza Valley and Mohenjo-Daro.

It guides the tourists about the beaches and waterfalls, nature and landscape, festivals, spiritual tourism and eco-tourism.