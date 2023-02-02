PM Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates K-III nuclear power plant in Karachi

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated K-III power plant here, which will generate 1,100-megawatt electricity, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The third unit of Karachi Nuclear Power Plant (KANUPP) has been completed with assistance from China.

Addressing the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan was gifted with enormous resources with the potential of producing 60,000 megawatts through hydel power and regretted that the power generation stood merely at 10,000 megawatts.

He said in view of $27 billion fuel import bill, Pakistan required alternative and cheaper sources of energy including solar, wind, hydel and nuclear.

He recalled that the project of KANUPP was finalized during the tenure of then prime minister Nawaz Sharif and expressed gratitude to the government of China for extending cooperation in this regard.

He mentioned that the electricity projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) were greatly contributing to the country’s energy needs through the generation of thousands of megawatts.

Shehbaz said that Thar has been gifted with massive natural resources and coal deposits will play pivotal role in prosperity of the region.

He congratulated the scientists and workers of Pakistan and China which led to the completion of the project.

He said the staff of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission who contributed to the project would be invited to the Prime Minister’s Office for public recognition.

