PM Shehbaz inaugurates Pak Business Express

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday launched the Pak Business Express and revamped passenger amenities at Lahore Railway Station, pledging to transform Pakistan Railways into a contemporary, dependable, and cost-effective transport option for every citizen, beyond the privileged few.

Addressing the launch event, the prime minister conveyed his satisfaction with the noticeable upgrade of the iconic railway station, which he toured after an extended break, a press statement issued here read.

“From a warm welcome to well-mannered receptionists, renovated CIP lounges, upgraded passenger waiting rooms, and a fully refurbished train with modern European-style dining and sleeper berths, the change is truly gratifying,” he said.

PM Shehbaz lauded the digitization of the ticketing system, the availability of Wi-Fi facilities, and the outsourcing of services to ensure professionalism and efficiency. “These services are for the common masses, not just a privileged class. This is a step towards turning railways into a best-in-class transportation system for both passengers and cargo freight,” PM Shehbaz remarked.

The prime minister commended Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, Secretary and Chairman Railways, and the entire team for their efforts, while also acknowledging former minister Khawaja Muhammad Saad Rafique’s “16 months of dedicated service to the railways department.”

PM Shehbaz directed the railway authorities to ensure punctuality and transparent outsourcing of railway land and services, making them profitable assets for the nation. He emphasized that the transformation of railways must continue across the country—from Peshawar to Karachi, Rohri, and Quetta—turning it into a reliable network on par with global standards.

“The Almighty guides and supports every sincere effort. This is just the first step; we must struggle with dedication and transparency to serve the people of Pakistan.” The newly launched Pak Business Express will operate between Lahore and Karachi in 18 hours and 30 minutes, with an economy-class fare of Rs 5,100.

During his address, PM Shehbaz also paid tribute to Pakistan’s Armed Forces for their bravery in the recent four-day war with India, which he described as “short but highly dangerous.”

PM Shehbaz also lauded the military’s technical supremacy, the Air Force’s internal innovations, the Army’s use of Al Fatah missiles, and the Navy’s preparedness, crediting teamwork and national unity for the victory.

“India believed Pakistan could only rely on nuclear deterrence, but conventional warfare supremacy has shattered that myth,” he said, reaffirming his commitment to the nation’s security and progress.

PM Shehbaz concluded the ceremony with a pledge to transform Pakistan Railways into a modern, transparent, and people-centric institution. He said, “Together we can make railways a true engine of progress for Pakistan.”