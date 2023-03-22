PM Shehbaz sharif inaugurates two Thar Coal power projects

THAR: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday inaugurated 1650 Megawatts Shanghai Electric Thar and Thal Nova Thar projects in Tharparkar on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah were also present in inauguration of the power projects.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Shehbaz Sharif said completion of the two power projects have national importance. “Today thousands of megawatt electricity being generated in the plains of Thar desert,” prime minister said. “This light from Thar is spreading to all Pakistan,” he said.

“This journey of development will lay foundation of Pakistan’s progress and prosperity,” he said. “Thar coal is gift of the God, which will generate thousands of megawatt electricity for 100 years,” he said.

He said this power generation in Thar will save billions of dollars being spent on coal imports.

“The work on transmission lines has also been in progress, and will complete with brisk speed,” he said. “The power transmission lines work will be completed by April 30,” he said. “Transmission lines will carry the electricity to every nook and corner of Pakistan” PM stated.

“Unfortunately, these projects were put on hold for the last four years”, Shehbaz Sharif said.

Built with total direct investment of 3.53 billion dollars, these coal-fired projects will annually generate 11.24 billion units of low-cost electricity.

With the inauguration of these projects, the current production of electricity from Thar coal will increase to 3300 megawatts.

