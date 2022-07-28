PM Shehbaz Sharif increases compensation for rain, flood affectees

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has increased compensation announced for those affected in the recent rains and floods in the country and formed a ministerial committee to review losses in the affected areas nationwide, ARY NEWS reported.

Chairing a meeting to review damages from rains and floods in the country, PM Shehbaz Sharif formed a committee comprising of federal ministers to determine the extent of losses in the affected areas.

“The committee should visit affected areas within next four days,” he said and further directed to form long-term and short-term strategies after August 04 to deal with the issue.

The prime minister further announced to increase compensation for affectees and those injured during floods and rainfall from Rs50,000 to Rs200,000.

“The separate aid for makeshift and concrete housing units affected during rains and floods should be abolished and rather similar compensation should be given to them,” he said.

He announced to raise compensation for slightly damaged houses from Rs25,000 to Rs250,000 and fully damaged houses from Rs50,000 to Rs500,000.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Army troops are assisting the civil administration in rescue and relief efforts in the flood-affected areas of Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the Army and Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan Emergency Response teams were constantly busy in dewatering, and supplying basic food necessities and medical care to the affected population.

The accumulated rainwater was being drained from the affected areas through dewatering pumps and tankers. “More than 700 families trapped during floods in Bolan, Lasbela, Othal and Jhal Magsi and Ghizer were shifted to safe places,” ISPR said.

It added that the Pakistan Army had established free medical camps at Hub, Lasbela, Othal, Zero Point, Deodar and Ghizer (GB) where people were being provided medical facilities and free medicines.

